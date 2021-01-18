Cardinals sweep Bird Bowl

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – The Bird Bowl is back for both the boys and girls basketball teams at Harlingen High School and Harlingen South High School, and the Cardinals carry it home for the fourth year straight.

The Lady Cardinals started out the evening rolling – out to a fierce lead in the first half and did not let up. They top the Lady Hawks for the second time this season with a final score of 79-36. Harlingen stays undefeated in district play at 7-0. They host Weslaco on Friday, Harlingen South will hit the road against San Benito tipping off Friday at 5:30 p.m.

As for the boys, both sides hit the ground running – carrying a tie ball game into the second period. The Cardinals hit a hot streak in the second period, spurred by a 8-0 run and never looked back. Harlingen would find their groove and win 71-48. Harlingen will play Weslaco on Friday and Harlingen South will play San Benito.