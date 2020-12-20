Cardinals lose area-round matchup in battle of the birds

Seven entered the second round. One remains.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KVEO) – The Harlingen Cardinals lost an area round matchup against the San Antonio Stevens Falcons, 28-21, Saturday afternoon at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

Despite a two-score lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Cardinals were outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter. Senior Quarterback Joe Zuniga threw an interception on the Cardinal’s final possession to seal the win for the Stevens Falcons.

The defeat marked the first loss for the Cardinals all season.

The Pioneer Diamondbacks serve as the lone RGV representatives in the third round of the state UIL high school football playoffs. The Diamondbacks will face the Georgetown East View Patriots this Saturday, Dec. 26, at 7 p.m. in Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium.