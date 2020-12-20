Cardinals lose area-round matchup in battle of the birds

Local Sports

Seven entered the second round. One remains.

Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI (KVEO) – The Harlingen Cardinals lost an area round matchup against the San Antonio Stevens Falcons, 28-21, Saturday afternoon at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

Despite a two-score lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Cardinals were outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter. Senior Quarterback Joe Zuniga threw an interception on the Cardinal’s final possession to seal the win for the Stevens Falcons.

The defeat marked the first loss for the Cardinals all season.

The Pioneer Diamondbacks serve as the lone RGV representatives in the third round of the state UIL high school football playoffs. The Diamondbacks will face the Georgetown East View Patriots this Saturday, Dec. 26, at 7 p.m. in Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

NBC Sunday Night Foootball

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link