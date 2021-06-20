Cardinals, Hawks punch tickets to state 7-on-7 football tournament

WESLACO (KVEO) – The Harlingen Cardinals and Harlingen South Hawks earned qualification to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football State 7-on-7 tournament with championship wins at the Weslaco Qualifying Tournament Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals, competing at Weslaco East High School, defeated the Mission Eagles to claim the first qualifying spot of the day. The Hawks, competing at Weslaco High School’s Bobby Lackey Stadium, defeated the Laredo Alexander Bulldogs to earn their spot in the state tournament.

Both teams join four other RGV programs to earn qualification for the state tournament, including Edinburg North High School, Mission Veterans Memorial High School, Mercedes High School and La Feria High School.

The state tournament will run from Thursday, June 24, to Saturday, June 26, at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex in College Station, TX.