Cardinals eye a second-round bird bowl

Last year had the hype. This year has the results.

HARLINGEN – The Harlingen Cardinals expected to be in this position last year.

A dynamic, district-championship squad led by all-valley QB Jaime Galan nearly ensured the Cardinals a deep playoff run. The Edinburg Vela Sabercats had other ideas, crafting a come-from-behind victory over the red birds in the first round of the playoffs.

“Last year’s team was something special,” senior wide receiver Tristan Vasquez remembered. “But, last season we came up short, and this season we can’t do that.”

Ahead of the 2020 season, expectations were not nearly as high as the former district championship team. An undefeated regular season and a bi-district championship later, the 2020 Harlingen Cardinals have exceeded the mark set by last year’s historic squad with a second-round playoff bid.

“We are a lot more confident this year, I can tell you that,” senior defensive tackle Angel Garcia admitted. “This is my first time going [to the second round]… I feel pretty confident [ahead of] this Saturday.”

The Cardinals eye a matchup against the San Antonio Stevens Falcons. It’s a battle of the birds, featuring two sets of offenses and defenses that can fly.

“[Stevens] have the capability, they have the explosive players and they have the quarterback,” Coach Manny Gomez said of his playoff opponent. “We are definitely going to be excited for a Saturday afternoon matchup.”

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 17, at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.