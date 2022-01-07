Cane’s Classic: Boy’s soccer action continues

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Day two of the Cane’s Classic saw more action from boys’ high school soccer as the tournament begins to wrap up.

The scores for the day were as follows with winners in bold.

Pool A

Final Score Porter v. Laredo United 4-1 CC Veterans v. Los Fresnos 1-1 Pace v. Porter 2-1 Laredo United v. CC Veterans 5-1 Pace v. Los Fresnos 0-0 Pool A scores with winners in bold.

Pool B