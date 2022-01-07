Cane’s Classic: Boy’s soccer action continues

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Day two of the Cane’s Classic saw more action from boys’ high school soccer as the tournament begins to wrap up.

The scores for the day were as follows with winners in bold.

Pool A

Final Score
Porter v. Laredo United4-1
CC Veterans v. Los Fresnos1-1
Pace v. Porter2-1
Laredo United v. CC Veterans5-1
Pace v. Los Fresnos0-0
Pool A scores with winners in bold.

Pool B

Final Score
Lopez v. Laredo LBJ0-0
Harlingen South v. San Benito4-1
Lopez v. Weslaco East2-1
Laredo LBJ v. San Benito4-0
Harlingen South v. Weslaco East1-1
Pool B scores with winners in bold.

