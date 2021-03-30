COVID INFO COVID INFO

Brownsville Vets alum earns WAC track and field honors

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted:

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced on Tuesday that UTRGV’sS track and field team player is the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Track Athlete of the Week.

Junior Brownsville Veterans alum Max Carmona earned his honors for his efforts at Rice’s Victor Lopez Classic on Saturday.

Carmona won the 800-meter run with a WAC-best time of 1:52.65. Carmona then teamed up with Junior Mariano Hernandez, Freshman Jermarrion Stewart, and Graduate Student La Joya alum Yariel Matute to win the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:18.52.

UTRGV is scheduled to be back in action April 9-10 at the Texas A&M Invitational and the UIW Invitational.

