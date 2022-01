DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans girls basketball team defeated Donna 75-49 in a District 32-5A contest.

Bry Buitureira led the Chargers with 26 points. Brianna Brackhahn chipped in with 21 as Brownsville Veterans improved to 4-0 in district play.

The loss was Donna’s first in district play. The Bravettes have a 3-1 record in District 32-5A.