‘Breaking Bad’ Star gives back to community

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) – To most television fans, R.J. Mitte is best known for is role as Walter White Jr. on Sony Televsion’s hit series ‘Breaking Bad.’

His acclaimed performance in the role has taken him to cities both domestically and abroad, but he has always had a home in the Rio Grande Valley.

“My grandfather was a basketball coach here in the valley forever,” Mitte said. “This is a special place.”

With a background in sport and the RGV, Mitte was thrilled to run into legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez during Charro Days and Crossroads festivities in Brownsville.

The meeting would soon turn into an opportunity.

“He was there to be Mr. Amigo. We hit it off,” Mitte said. “So now, I have the honor of being an ambassador for the World Boxing Council (WBC).”

Aside from hosting world-class matches and crowning world-class champions, the WBC aims to provide opportunity to areas in need.

With the help of his brande, Mitte hopes to give back to a community he’s always called home.

“It doesn’t matter where you… You [always] find people that say ‘I can’t make it,'” Mitte said. “I’m a part of this to remind people that they have the tools to be a champion.”