Brave the Shave For Mission Eagle Ramiro Garcia

MISSION (KVEO) – Brick Fire Pizza was packed Friday night by the Mission community showing support for one of their own.

“He’s going through some thigns right now, so we want to be there for him and go through it with him. So, we’ve got some guys here who are gonna, uh, shave their head!” Said Koy Detmer, Former NFL Quarterback and Mission High Football Head Coach.

Ram was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. He’s currently in San Antonio undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“Due to Chemo, he’s going to lose his hair,” Said teammate Andrew Maldonaldo. “We all came out here to support and show him that we’re all behind him, and to show that we love and care about him. We came out here to Brick fire and we all shaved our heads.”

Though Ram couldn’t be in Mission for the rally put on by his community, he felt the love via Facetime from hours away.

“It touched him, because he’d start wiping his tears,” Said Ramiro Garcia, Ram’s Father. “His friends talking to him, sending him messages of encouragement to stay strong. That they would like to see him back here in the Valley one day again.”

Even the rival school showed up to support Ram.

“He’s at the rival high school. This is one of the biggest rivalries at the Rio Grande Valley, is mission and mission veterans,” Said Mission Veterans Football Head Coach David Gilpin. “But when it comes down to life and it comes down to life and it comes down to supporting each other, we’re all gonna be there for each other.”

“Them being here, of course showing support for my son. It shows who we are, of what we’re all about. Mission strong, one for all and all for what. That’s what we’re all about.” Said Garcia.