Brandon Figueroa looks to take down Stephen Fulton Jr. in unification bout

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco native, Brandon Figueroa, is the current undefeated World Boxing Council super bantamweight champion and is set to face Stephen Fulton Jr., the current undefeated World Boxing Organization super bantamweight champion, in a title unification match.

Fans of both competitors have been waiting a months for this bout as it’s been rescheduled not only once but twice. The first time being when the match had been moved from Sep. 11 to Sep. 18 to become the main event of the Premiere Boxing Championship card that night. However, the fight would have to be rescheduled again since Figueroa had tested positive for COVID-19. The fight is now set to take place on Nov. 27, 2021.

“I think he’s a great fighter. You know, I don’t underestimate him at all. He’s a skillful fighter, tricky, slick fighter.” Figueroa said to The PBC Podcast about Fulton Jr., “He can box really well. It’s going to take me a few round just to figure him out, but once I do, that’s when I’m gonna start letting my punches go and get into my rhythm.”

Figueroa is seen as the underdog in this match, much like his previous unification match against Luis Nery on May 15. However, Figueroa was able to overcome the odds and defeated Nery in the seventh round by referee stoppage to become the WBC super bantamweight champion.

“I don’t really care about the bets, about the odds. You know it’s just people that don’t know really much about boxing, and obviously people are going to go with the flashier fighter,” Figueroa responding to being called the underdog against Fulton Jr., “But at the end of the day, when I get in the ring, I get in to fight.”

Figueroa and Fulton Jr. face off in Las Vegas, Nevada at Park Theater on Nov. 27.