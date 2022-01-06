Boy’s high school soccer heats up at the Cane’s Classic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cane’s Classic invited ten boys high school soccer teams to compete in a pool-play tournament at the Brownsville Sports Park.
The ten teams were split into two pools of five as follows.
|Pool A
|Pool B
|Porter
|Lopez
|Los Fresnos
|Harlingen South
|Laredo United
|Laredo LBJ
|CC Veterans
|San Benito
|Pace
|Weslaco East
For the first two days of the tournament, each team will play two games against opponents within their assigned pool.
Scores for Jan. 6 are as follows with winners in bold.
Pool A
|Final Score
|Porter v. Los Fresnos
|1-1
|Pace v. Laredo United
|3-0
|Porter v. CC Veterans
|3-2
|Los Fresnos v. Laredo United
|1-0
|CC Veterans v. Pace
|4-1
Pool B
|Final Score
|Lopez v. Harlingen South
|2-0
|Weslaco East v. Laredo LBJ
|4-0
|Lopez v. San Benito
|4-1
|Harlingen South v. Laredo LBJ
|5-1
|San Benito v. Weslaco East
|1-1
The tournament will continue on Jan. 7 with the following schedule.
Pool A
Laredo United v. Porter
CC Veterans v. Los Fresnos
Pace v. Porter
Laredo United v. CC Veterans
Los Fresnos v. Pace
Pool B
Laredo LBJ v. Lopez
San Benito v. Harlingen South
Weslaco East v. Lopez
Laredo LBJ v. San Benito
Harlingen South v. Weslaco East