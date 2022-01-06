Boy’s high school soccer heats up at the Cane’s Classic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cane’s Classic invited ten boys high school soccer teams to compete in a pool-play tournament at the Brownsville Sports Park.

The ten teams were split into two pools of five as follows.

Pool A Pool B Porter Lopez Los Fresnos Harlingen South Laredo United Laredo LBJ CC Veterans San Benito Pace Weslaco East Cane’s Classic Pools

For the first two days of the tournament, each team will play two games against opponents within their assigned pool.

Scores for Jan. 6 are as follows with winners in bold.

Pool A

Final Score Porter v. Los Fresnos 1-1 Pace v. Laredo United 3-0 Porter v. CC Veterans 3-2 Los Fresnos v. Laredo United 1-0 CC Veterans v. Pace 4-1 Pool A Day 1 Scores, Winners in bold

Pool B

Final Score Lopez v. Harlingen South 2-0 Weslaco East v. Laredo LBJ 4-0 Lopez v. San Benito 4-1 Harlingen South v. Laredo LBJ 5-1 San Benito v. Weslaco East 1-1 Pool B Day 1 Scores, Winners in bold

The tournament will continue on Jan. 7 with the following schedule.

Pool A

Laredo United v. Porter

CC Veterans v. Los Fresnos

Pace v. Porter

Laredo United v. CC Veterans

Los Fresnos v. Pace

Pool B

Laredo LBJ v. Lopez

San Benito v. Harlingen South

Weslaco East v. Lopez

Laredo LBJ v. San Benito

Harlingen South v. Weslaco East