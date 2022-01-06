Boy’s high school soccer heats up at the Cane’s Classic

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cane’s Classic invited ten boys high school soccer teams to compete in a pool-play tournament at the Brownsville Sports Park.

The ten teams were split into two pools of five as follows.

Pool APool B
PorterLopez
Los FresnosHarlingen South
Laredo UnitedLaredo LBJ
CC VeteransSan Benito
PaceWeslaco East
Cane’s Classic Pools

For the first two days of the tournament, each team will play two games against opponents within their assigned pool.

Scores for Jan. 6 are as follows with winners in bold.

Pool A

Final Score
Porter v. Los Fresnos1-1
Pace v. Laredo United3-0
Porter v. CC Veterans3-2
Los Fresnos v. Laredo United1-0
CC Veterans v. Pace4-1
Pool A Day 1 Scores, Winners in bold

Pool B

Final Score
Lopez v. Harlingen South2-0
Weslaco East v. Laredo LBJ4-0
Lopez v. San Benito4-1
Harlingen South v. Laredo LBJ5-1
San Benito v. Weslaco East1-1
Pool B Day 1 Scores, Winners in bold

The tournament will continue on Jan. 7 with the following schedule.

Pool A
Laredo United v. Porter
CC Veterans v. Los Fresnos
Pace v. Porter
Laredo United v. CC Veterans
Los Fresnos v. Pace

Pool B
Laredo LBJ v. Lopez
San Benito v. Harlingen South
Weslaco East v. Lopez
Laredo LBJ v. San Benito
Harlingen South v. Weslaco East

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

Community Stories