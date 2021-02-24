Boys & girls high school basketball scores

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Tonight the RGV saw a mix of boys high school basketball playoff games.

In 6A, Laredo United beat Edinburg North 41-27. The La Joya Coyotes fell to SA Harlan 72-62. Los Fresnos lost to SA O’Connor 70-49.

In 5A, Victoria West narrowly beat Sharyland Pioneer 54-49.

In 3A, San Diego beat IDEA North Mission 60 to 51. Santa Rosa beat Bishop 61-57, and moves on to Regional Quarterfinals against San Diego.

In 1A, San Perlita beat Dime Box by just three points in a high scoring game, 74-71. This is their third time in four years advancing to the regional quarterfinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Tomorrow night Bert Ogden Arena will host the 6A quarterfinal match up, that features two RGV girls basketball teams.

The Edinburg Bobcats and the Harlingen Cardinals face off at 6:30 p.m. Just 1,000 tickets are available for purchase, at $5 per ticket.

On Friday, the Pioneer Lady Diamondbacks will play the Georgetown Eagles at 6:30 p.m. in San Antonio.