Boys Basketball: Bi-District Round Scores and Schedule

*Dates are subject to change due to inclement weather*

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Check out scores, schedules and highlights from the Bi-District Round of the UIL State Boys Basketball playoffs.

THURSDAY

Brownsville Riverview IDEA at North Mission IDEA | 4 p.m.

Monte Alto vs Brownsville IDEA Frontier at Donna IDEA | 6:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace McAllen Memorial | 6:30 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at Brownsville veterans Memorial | 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Los Fresnos at PSJA North | 5 p.m.

Pharr Vanguard Academy at Brownsville Jubilee | 6:30 p.m.

San Isidro vs D’Hanis at Cotulla High School | 6:30 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at Donna High | 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Edinburg North at Harlingen High | 2 p.m.

Harlingen South at La Joya | 3 p.m.

Weslaco High at Edinburg Economedes at Vela High School | 4 p.m.

McAllen High at Weslaco East | 7 p.m.