Bloodhounds dominate Centurions in back-to-back district matchups

BROWNSVILLE – The Saint Joseph Academy boys and girls basketball teams completed a double-header with back-to-back wins over district foe John Paul II Saturday afternoon.

The girls took center stage first.

Following the team’s first district loss of the season, SJA came out firing from the start. Led by star guards Regina Tovar (20 points, 9 assists) and Lucia Gonzalez (17 points), the Bloodhounds controlled the game from start to finish, ultimately handling the Centurions 87-36.

After a quick gym sanitation, the boys were ready to follow suit.

The Bloodhounds jumped out to a 9-2 lead with the help of high-defensive pressure and great outside shooting from senior guard Lucky Edge. With the help of consistent play from forward Luigi Cristiano and guard Martin Tapia, the Bloodhounds cruised to a 67-27.

Both teams still have two weeks before playoffs begin, and both teams remain in the hunt for district titles.