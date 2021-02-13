Bloodhounds battle cold, advance to area round with win over Woodlands Christian Warriors

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) – The Saint Joseph Academy Bloodhounds defeated the Woodlands Christian Warriors 2-1 to advance to the second round of the TAPPS Boys Soccer State Playoffs.

With the win, the Bloodhounds improve to 12-0 on the season.

Despite near-freezing temperatures, the teams elected to play the first-round matchup at Canales Field in Brownsville. The conditions proved difficult as both teams failed to score in the first half.

In the second half, the Bloodhounds came out with a bit more energy, opening up the scoring halfway through the second period thanks, in part, to a clean-up finish from Junior Captain Pedro Cardenas. Soon after, forward Luis Del Pozo netted the Bloodhounds second goal of the afternoon.

The Warriors managed a late goal with two minutes to go, but the damage had been done.

“We came back to the locker room, got refreshed, talked about the game plan, how we needed to calm down, settle things down and play our game,” Cardenas said. “When the first goal hit, it was a sign of relief. We really enjoyed that goal and it was just a boost of confidence and after that we started growing more and more.”

Saint Joseph Academy awaits a second-round matchup, which is expected to be played Wednesday due to inclement weather on Tuesday.