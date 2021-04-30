Bi-District Round: Softball Scores and Highlights

by: Daniel Esteve

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Check out scores from a whole set of game one, round one matchups of the UIL State Softball Playoffs.

Class 6A

Edinburg Vela 4, Weslaco High 10 | F

Harlingen South 4, PSJA High 0 | F

Class 5A

Corpus Christi Ray 15, Rio Grande City 3 | F

Edcouch-Elsa 0, Sharyland Pioneer 4 | F

La Joya Palmview 0, CC Flour Bluff 9 | F

McAllen Rowe at Weslaco East | NOT REPORTED

PSJA Memorial 3, Brownsville Veterans 8 | F

Roma 0, CC Carroll 18 | F

Valley View 0, Mercedes 8 | F

Class 4A

Port Isabel 4, Robstown 5 | F

CC CalAllan 19, La Feria 0 | F

