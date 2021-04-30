Bi-District Round: Softball Scores and Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Check out scores from a whole set of game one, round one matchups of the UIL State Softball Playoffs.
Class 6A
Edinburg Vela 4, Weslaco High 10 | F
Harlingen South 4, PSJA High 0 | F
Class 5A
Corpus Christi Ray 15, Rio Grande City 3 | F
Edcouch-Elsa 0, Sharyland Pioneer 4 | F
La Joya Palmview 0, CC Flour Bluff 9 | F
McAllen Rowe at Weslaco East | NOT REPORTED
PSJA Memorial 3, Brownsville Veterans 8 | F
Roma 0, CC Carroll 18 | F
Valley View 0, Mercedes 8 | F
Class 4A
Port Isabel 4, Robstown 5 | F
CC CalAllan 19, La Feria 0 | F