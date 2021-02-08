Bi-district girls basketball playoff matchups

Local Sports

by: Amanda Atwell

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen girls win 32-6A district title

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – District play is in the books and girls basketball teams across the Rio Grande Valley are prepping for the first round of the playoffs to begin. Matchups for the bi-district round of the playoffs can be found below.

6A:

PSJA North vs. Harlingen South, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb 11 at Harlingen South

Edinburg vs. Los Fresnos, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at Edinburg

Weslaco vs. PJSA High, 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at PSJA High

Harlingen vs. Edinburg Vela, 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at Vela

5A:

Edcouch-Elsa vs. McAllen Rowe, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at McAllen Rowe

Sharyland Pioneer vs. Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Pioneer

McAllen High vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at McAllen High

McAllen Memorial vs. Donna, 6:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at Donna High

Rio Grande City vs. Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb 12 at Falfurrias

4A:

Rio Hondo vs. Alice, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at Rio Hondo

Port Isabel vs. Tuloso Midway, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 12 at Kingsville High

La Feria vs. Calallen – TBD

Grulla vs. Robstown, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at Falfurrias Junior High

3A:

Idea Donna vs. Idea Riverview, Friday, Feb. 12 at Idea San Benito

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link