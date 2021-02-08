Bi-district girls basketball playoff matchups

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – District play is in the books and girls basketball teams across the Rio Grande Valley are prepping for the first round of the playoffs to begin. Matchups for the bi-district round of the playoffs can be found below.
6A:
PSJA North vs. Harlingen South, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb 11 at Harlingen South
Edinburg vs. Los Fresnos, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at Edinburg
Weslaco vs. PJSA High, 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at PSJA High
Harlingen vs. Edinburg Vela, 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at Vela
5A:
Edcouch-Elsa vs. McAllen Rowe, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at McAllen Rowe
Sharyland Pioneer vs. Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Pioneer
McAllen High vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at McAllen High
McAllen Memorial vs. Donna, 6:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at Donna High
Rio Grande City vs. Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb 12 at Falfurrias
4A:
Rio Hondo vs. Alice, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at Rio Hondo
Port Isabel vs. Tuloso Midway, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 12 at Kingsville High
La Feria vs. Calallen – TBD
Grulla vs. Robstown, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at Falfurrias Junior High
3A:
Idea Donna vs. Idea Riverview, Friday, Feb. 12 at Idea San Benito