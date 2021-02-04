Back to the game: the return of sports as we know them

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – On March 11, 2020 the sports world changed dramatically. The first domino – the cancellation of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz mid-game. The rest fell quickly in the coming days, putting all sports on pause in the blink of an eye.

“None of us in March when this first happened thought we would be talking about it at the end of January 2021, but here we are,” said Jamey Harrison, the deputy director of the University Interscholastic League (UIL).

Slowly, play resumed – but the pandemic changed the game.

“If we don’t do it in a safe manner, events aren’t going to come back,” said Ron Patel, President of the RGV Toros and Golden Grape Entertainment – the group in charge of events at Bet Ogden Arena and H-E-B Park in Edinburg. The Toros successfully restarted their season mid June, and were able to get most of the remaining games in – despite a few COVID-19 related reschedules and cancellations.

In lieu of the normal packed stands, fan limitations, spacing, sanitation stations, and mask requirements allowed games to resume with a hint of a normal atmosphere.

“We have to check the COVID box first. We have to make sure that our student athletes, coaches, our campus community, our staff and students are safe,” said Chasse Conque, UTRGV Athletic Director.

“We’re not just responsible for making sure the team plays well or making sure the tacos are hot or the beer is cold,” said Patel. “We’re responsible for people’s well being and safety and there is a big responsibility that comes with that.”

Other efforts focus on what would make fans attending the games most comfortable, while abiding by government regulations.

“We did actual market research with people and we talked to people here in the valley and surveyed the people that come to our facilities already and said what is it that you would like to see as well?” Said Patel.

The UIL says it’s anyone’s guess as to when government restrictions will ease up, but certain changes could work outside of the pandemic. Alterations made to regulations on practice times as well as extra time outside of the season are some that could be here to to stay.

“That flexibility, and UIL isn’t always known for that,” said Harrison. “That flexibility has been critical for us as we’ve gone through this pandemic.”

2021 is a new year, with the same challenges. The Vipers won’t even see their home court this season, they are playing in the same kind of bubble format the NBA found succès with in 2020. Instead, Bert Ogden Arena has stepped up to assist the local community as a COVID testing site, and as an assisting location in the county vaccination efforts. Until vaccinations become wide spread and COVID cases fall, the focus for local organizations is doing the best they can day to day, to keep the game in play.

“We would all love to see full stadiums when we get into the coming fall season,” said Harrison. “We just aren’t able to tell today whether or not that will be allowed.”

“We know that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Conque. “We know that better days are ahead. But I do think it’s going to take us some time to get us back to where we were 12 months ago.”