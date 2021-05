EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — A new look RGV FC Team has proved to be fruitful for the club, taking home their first season opener in franchise history over New Mexico United last weekend.

Leading the way for the win and earning himself DHR Health Athlete of the Week in the process is Toro’s newcomer, Elvis Amoh.

Amoh earned his first goal in the USL Championship as well as his tenure on the Toros in the 65th minute against New Mexico United. The goal also proved to be the game-winner for the Toros.