Area Meet Recap: Harlingen relay team breaks all-time valley record, Ebarb shines for Lady Panthers

Local Sports

by: Daniel Esteve

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Spectators at the District 32/31-6A area meet were treated to eight record-breaking performances Thursday afternoon.

One shined among the rest.

The Harlingen Cardinal boys relay team of Pedra Luna, Eric Quilantan, Ezvyn Zuniga, and Jose Garcia shattered the all-time valley 4X100 record with a time of 41.79, eclipsing the previous record of a 41.93 set by Sharyland High School in 2011.

Garcia added an All-Valley record in the long jump with a final jump of 24 feet, six and one-quarter inch to go along with wins in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

On the girl’s side, Weslaco’s Amity Ebarb dominated her disciplines yet again, taking first place in the 400, 800 and 4X400 relays. Ebarb came just short of eclipsing her All-Valley record in the 800-meter dash, but she still managed to set new area-meet records in both the 400 and 800-meter competitions.

The Harlingen Cardinals took first place in the team competition while the Weslaco Lady Panthers captured the girl’s competition.

