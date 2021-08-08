Ancer claims first PGA Tour win at FedEx St. Jude Classic

Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, hits on the fifth tee during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

MEMPHIS, Tenn (KVEO) – Former Sharyland Rattler Abraham Ancer claimed his first PGA Tour win following a two-hole playoff win over Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns at the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Ancer became the PGA Tour’s fourth Mexican-born athlete to win an official event in history.

Ancer followed up his first round of 67 (-3) with an impressive 62 (-8) in round two, setting himself up inside the top five heading into the weekend. Despite another strong 3-under performance in round three, Ancer found himself in fourth place, four back of the lead, heading into the final round.

Despite his worst round of the tournament with just a two-under 68, Ancer managed to play his way into a three-man playoff with Matsuyama and Burns.

After all three golfers played to par on the first playoff hole, Ancer’s birdie on the second playoff hole solidified his win.

Ancer’s only other professional win came at the 2018 Emirates Australian Open. This season, Ancer carded a second-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship and two second-place finishes in 2020.

The former Rattler currently sits at number 23 in the World Golf Rankings, a number that is expected to change following his first PGA Tour win.

Ancer was a graduate of Sharyland High School in 2009 before attending Odessa College and, later, the University of Oklahoma. Ancer turned pro in 2013 shortly after graduating from the University of Oklahoma.