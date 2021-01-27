A Two-Sport Sabercat: Navigating two sports, two coaches and a pandemic

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Lauren Vega can impress on the court and on the field.

“[Soccer] was the first thing I played,” Vega said. “As soon as I could walk, my dad put me in soccer.”

Vega has played on a soccer field for the majority of her life, but many know her for her outstanding play on the basketball court.

As a point guard for the Vela Sabercats, Vega is among the state’s leaders in assists. Her ability to see the court is impressive, a trait she partially attributes to her time on the soccer field.

“Soccer is a lot of shapes on the field,” Vega said. “So, when I got on the basketball court in middle school and high school, It’s a lot of realizing those shapes and gaps, and it helped me a lot.”

Comparison are almost inevitable, given the time at which Vega participates in these sports.

During the winter season, Vega competes in basketball and soccer at the same time. With meticulous scheduling and supportive coaching staffs, Vega has made her involvement in both teams work.

“During a regular season, I usually go to basketball practice 3-4 times a week,” Vega said of her hectic schedule. “I’ll go to eight-period basketball then soccer after school.”

However, this season has been far from regular.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, Vega has been limited to basketball in an effort to minimize contact with other athletes. She will be allowed to return to soccer once the basketball season has ended, which is expected to be during the second half of district-soccer play.

“It’s kind of sad,” Vega said. “I haven’t gone to a single soccer practice or single soccer game.”

Despite her disappointment, Vega is focused on what is in front of her, which just so happens to be a playoff push with the Edinburg Vela Sabercat Basketball team. Sabercat basketball coach Lottie Zarate appreciates her point guard’s focus.

“You know she’s missing some district games over there, you know, but she has not complained once,” Zarate said. “I appreciate that she’s not looking out there yet. She’s focused on here.”

Her involvement is great news for the basketball team, but unfortunate news for the soccer team.

“Hopefully she can come back early,” Vela girls soccer coach Americo Cortez said with a smile. “She knows the team is doing well, and when she comes back we will be even more powerful.”

Regardless of Cortez’s disappointment, he stressed his full support for Vega’s play on the court.

Vega will continue to impress on the basketball court until the end of the season. Once the Sabercats have finished play on the court, Vega will return to the field for the rest of the season.