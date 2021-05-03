A New Era: Toros build a winning culture in offseason

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The last time RGV FC enjoyed a winning campaign was in its inaugural season back in 2016.

It’s 2021.

Six years later, RGV FC welcomed back the manager who got them to their first and only playoff appearance, Wilmer Cabrera.

The Toros doubled down with multiple high-profile signings, including Deportivo Toluca and LIGA MX legend Vicente Sanchez. Central Midfielder James Murphy experienced the transition from last year to this year.

“Especially after the last couple of years, I don’t think the expectations around the league were too high for us,” Murphy explained. “This year has been a huge change.”

The experience has already had an impact.

The Toros won their first opening-day game in team history after a 1-0 win over New Mexico United Saturday night. At minute 65th minute goal by Forward Elvis Amoh gave RGV FC the lead and they never looked back.

“We know as a group what we can accomplish,” Murphy added. “I think [Saturday night] was a step in the right direction.”

Right-back Camden Riley, one of the newest Toros, felt the energy propel the team late in-game. Now, looking ahead to a Thursday matchup against U.S. legend Landon Donovan’s San Diego Loyal squad, Riley knows the expectations are clear for the rest of the Toros season.

“The expectation is to win,” Riley said. “We’ve all come from a lot of different areas and played at a lot of different levels, so I think that has helped the team gel together.”

New Toros fan Matt Garcia was in the stands to witness it all. Enamored by the energy in the crowd (and, perhaps the beverage in his cup), Garcia said he was thrilled to be in the crowd for the season opener.

“It’s a new coach, new players, so I’m a new fan,” Garcia said. “I’m so excited. It’s like a fresh start.”

Aside from new players and heightened expectations, other fans, including longtime fan Emilio Lopez, were thrilled with the restructured partnership with the Houston Dynamo.

Under the new agreement, RGV FC personnel handles all player management and the team is eligible to compete in competitions like the U.S. Open Cup.

Perhaps it is a new era in Edinburg….

And it continues Thursday night at 7 p.m. when the Toros play host to San Diego Loyal SC at H-E-B Park.