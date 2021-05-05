A Family Affair: Juarez Brothers shine across boxing ranks

If you know boxing, you know the name Juarez.

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — If you know boxing, you know the name Juarez.

Brownsville’s Omar “El Relampago” Juarez boasts an undefeated record (11-0, 5 TKO) on the Premiere Boxing Champions (PBC) circuit. Despite his success, Juarez typically finds himself giving back to the Rio Grande Valley community through school visits, non-profit work, and other charitable acts.

Soon, he may not be the only notable Brownsville boxer with the last name, Juarez.

“Oh yeah, my little brother Sebastian, Sebastian Juarez,” Omar said with a smile. “He’s going to be something else, definitely.”

He already is.

Sebastian has ranked as a top U.S. Amateur for the last three years, winning this year’s U.S.A. Boxing National Championship held in Lake Charles, LA just over a month ago.

Sebastian’s performance has earned him an opportunity to train at the Olympic complex in Colorado Springs before he heads to Bulgaria for his first international competition.

“I just want to make a name for myself in the amateurs,” Sebastian said. “Right now, I’m thinking about going pro before I go to the Olympics.”

Fortunately, Sebastian has a good example to follow.

“Our relationship motivates me,” Sebastian explained. “We’re more than just brothers. We are like best friends.”

Omar agrees.

“[Boxing] is the toughest and loneliest sport in the world,” Omar said. “But we have each other to motivate and inspire each other.”

The Juarez brothers train alongside one another, working out in pre-fight “training camps” to prepare.

Despite the spectacle of seeing both brothers fight in the same ring, Omar doesn’t see a “Juarez vs Juarez” fight card in the future.

“[Sebastian] says that all the time,” Omar said with a laugh. “I don’t know why he says that, but, no, I don’t think my mom would let that happen.”

Sebastian is set to debut in his first international fight before the end of the year. Following his first 10-round unanimous decision win over Elias Araujo on April 17, Omar awaits his next opportunity to step in the ring.