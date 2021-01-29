A Falcon Legend: Los Fresnos volleyball coach retires after 36-year career

LOS FRESNOS (KVEO) – After 36 seasons, Los Fresnos volleyball coach Becky Woods is calling it a career.

Woods leaves behind a legacy few will match.

In nearly four decades of coaching, Woods amassed 14 district titles, 18 bi-district championships and 738 total career wins. Despite the consistent production, the falcon legend attributed most of her success to those around her.

“We just happened to have great kids and great coaches,” Woods said. “I didn’t do this on my own.”

As a coach, Woods captured more dreams than most. Now, coach believes it’s time to chase new ones.

“It’s been a long journey,” Woods said with a sigh. “It’s just one of those things where you have to retire someday.”

Of the many people that helped coach along the way, few stood out quite like former falcon basketball coach Kim Edquist. The pair worked together for 27 years, forming a great friendship in the process.

“We were like partners in crime over there,” Coach Edquist said as she laughed. “I’m always there for her when she needs me, and she’s always there for me when I need her.”

Having experienced a retirement decision herself, Edquist understands the difficulty behind her friend’s decision. Regardless, Edquist understands the positive experiences that can follow a full career.

“Just kick back, relax and enjoy life,” Edquist said. “Once she figures it out—that she doesn’t have to do anything, everyday, 24/7—she is going to say ‘why didn’t I do this before?”

Though the message is positive, leaving is never easy.

“[I’ll miss] the kids. The Coaches. The school district. Everything,” Woods said, holding back tears. “It was a great ride. A great ride.”