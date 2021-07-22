A Digital Venture: RGV FC’s Murphy launches NFT collection

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley FC Toros Central Midfielder James Murphy has played a pivotal role in the team’s current battle for first place.

Their success was “unexpected” by many, according to Murphy, and so was his latest business venture.

“In its simplest form, it’s a digital collectible,” Murphy explained. “[It’s] almost like a sports card.”

That may be the easiest way to describe Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT).

The term, “Non-Fungible,” is used to describe an asset that cannot be replicated. An original piece of art and a concert ticket serve as primary examples of “Non-Fungible” assets.

Murphy’s NFTs are tradable, one-of-a-kind assets found on a digital market, which features all kinds of digital art, augmented reality (AR) collectibles, and much more.

Murphy partnered with Khelp Crypto Founder and CEO Boomer Saraga to launch the “SP Edition” NFT Collection, featuring James Murphy digital collectibles that can be bought, sold, and traded. The practice is still fairly new, but Saraga noted several benefits over traditional card trading.

“It’s a fully transparent marketplace,” Saraga said. “Everyone is able to see and track those transactions so you know exactly who you are getting it from so it eliminates the whole counterfeit problem that we’ve had with traditional collectibles.”

Murphy’s NFT collection also offers added benefits to those who purchase the product, including jersey giveaways and fan experiences.

“That allows me and other athletes that launch their own to connect with fans in a more intricate and direct way,” Murphy said. “Kind of having my own sports card, so to speak, is a pretty cool thing for me for sure.”

With the launch of Murphy’s collection, he represents the first and only USL Championship or Rio Grande Valley athlete to have his own NFT collection.