A Calm Approach: Memorial’s sophomore represents RGV as lone golfer in state tournament

Golf is a mental game. Fortunately, his mental game is about as smooth as his golf swing

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — McAllen Memorial golf coach Celso Gonzales says 90 percent of golf is mental, while the other ten percent is also mental. Fortunately, sophomore golfer Esteban Gonzalez’s mental game is about as smooth as his swing.

After a disappointing first round of 84 at the 5A regional golf tournament, Gonzalez bounced back with a 75 on day two, the lowest score of any individual golfer. The performance earned him an individual spot in the state competition.

“I was just trying to play my game while not really focusing on what other kids were shooting,” Gonzalez said. “I’m very excited to keep representing McAllen Memorial at state.”

Gonzalez will also be representing the entire Rio Grande Valley (RGV) as the lone golfer to compete in the state boy’s competition. Gonzalez is excited for the opportunity to compete at the state level, despite the disappointment of not traveling or competing with his team.

“As he is progressing, his mental game [has been] getting a lot better,” Coach Gonzales said of his sophomore captain. “What we’re just concentrating on is to two-putt and one putt and to make a name for Esteban, [which] he has already.”

The 5A UIL State Golf Tournament will begin May 17 at the White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown, Texas. The competition will feature two rounds over the course of two days.