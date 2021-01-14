A Bronc on the WAC: Former-Bronc legend chimes in on WAC announcement

Bronc or Vaquero. The Future is bright for college athletics in the RGV

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Like any great interview, this conversation began with a clarification.

“Is this video censored?” Hall of fame Pitcher Jack Ewing said with a laugh.

Ewing shined as a member of the Pan-American baseball team between 1975-1976. The team enjoyed historic success, led by legendary coach Al Ogletree.

Decades later, Pan American University would become UTRGV, a reality Ewing did not take kindly too early on.

“We built this house,” Ewing said. “Now they are the newest university of the 21st century. What are we? Chopped Liver?”

Despite the frustrations, Ewing experienced a change of heart, and now participates heavily in UTRGV Athletics.

“This is such a blessing to have this university,” Ewing said. “We just need to move forward.”

The Western Athletic Conference is moving forward as well.

Today, the WAC announced the addition of five new institutions– Tarleton State University, Lamar University, Stephen F. Austin University, Southern Utah University and Sam Houston State University. With the introduction of football into the conference, UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque also alluded to the possibility of playing college football in the valley.

“Now with this WAC thing,” Ewing explained. “This whole thing is going to go WAC-oh in a good way.”

The former Bronc was hesitant at first, but now he looks forward to taking part in the growth of UTRGV athletic for years to come–even if he still has a hard time pronouncing the mascot.

“Vaquero just doesn’t roll of the tongue,” Ewing said with a smile. “Bronc does, but I love all of it.”