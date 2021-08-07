2021 Season Preview: Weslaco Panthers

WESLACO (KVEO) – The Weslaco Panthers ended the shortened 2020 football season in a heartbreaking 38-33 loss to the Edinburg Vela Sabercats- But that’s in the rearview mirror now. The Panthers are focusing on a new season, a more “normal” season.

“We’re doing everything in our power to make it back to the third round and hopefully even further,” said Senior Quarterback, Izaiah Dominguez. “And just, you know it’s my senior year and I’m looking forward to playing in the Alamo Dome.”

Before the Panthers can get to the Alamo Dome though, they have to focus on a city rivalry that returns after a pandemic.

“It’s gonna be fun. We have to lock in, it’s East, you never know what’s gonna happen,” said Senior Defensive End, Alex Medrano.

The Panthers open the season against the Weslaco East Wildcats, better known as the Tinaco Bowl.

“Our main thing is to try and get better every single day,” said Panthers Head Coach, Roy Stroman. “Playing teams like Weslaco East, Missions, and Laredo schools are going to make us better. They’re going to expose some of our weaknesses in order for us to get ready for district.”

The Tinaco Bowl is expected to be a packed house of 15,000 fans in Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, August 27.

The kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.