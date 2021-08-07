2021 Season Preview: Weslaco East Wildcats

WESLACO (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco East Wildcats dominated the shortened 2020 football season by going 4-0 in district play, and going as far as the second round of playoffs before their season came to an end.

The Wildcats have been at it all summer preparing for the official first week of football practice.

“All summer really we’ve just been preparing for that first game,” said Senior Quarterback Javier Garza. “We can’t go 10-0 if we don’t go 1-0. so our mind is just set on that first game of the season.”

That first game of the season will be a big one. The Tinaco Bowl features a cross-town rivalry between the Wildcats and the Weslaco High Panthers. The series is currently tied 4-4, and last year the game was not played due to the pandemic season format.

Upcoming talent will be filling positions left by seniors this year, and a new coach at the defensive coordinator position after Rene Guzman leaves East for the head coaching job at Edinburg High.

The coach stepping up to fill Guzman’s previous role is longtime coach Dave Evans.

“I think we got some great kids, I think we’re gonna get them in position to win,” said Evans. “The staff that we have on both sides of the ball is phenomenal. I’m tickled to work with our defensive staff and we’re as good as those guys make us.”

The Tinaco Bowl kicks of the season, on August 27th at Bobby Lackey Stadium.

The kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

“It’s a big game, we all know it’s a big game,” said senior outside linebacker Armando Santos. “We’re working every day, we’re trying to go out and win.”