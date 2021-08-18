2021 Season Preview: Vela Sabercats

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 31-6A District Champion Vela Sabercats had an incredible 2020 season. They ran 6-0, straight through district play, only losing their first game of the season in the second round of playoffs.

Now the Sabercats want more in the 2021 season and they will have to fill a big role to do that after losing senior quarterback AJ Sotelo.

The Sabercats look to Chase Campbell to take over and the team has no doubt he will do exactly that and do it well.

“Very excited about Chase and very confident in his ability to play. I expect to go third round and even deeper this year,” said senior inside linebacker Ryan Rodriguez.

“Yeah, AJ was great he was the perfect leader but now we have Chase Campbell and he’s gonna be the next up. It feels great just to be out here, the atmosphere it feels amazing to be back with the team and the coaches,” said junior wide receiver Justin Vega.

The Sabercats will take on the McAllen Memorial Mustangs on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.