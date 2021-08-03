2021 Season Preview: Sharyland Rattlers

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) – The Sharyland Rattlers welcome a new head coach to the team after long-time head coach Ron Adame stepped up as Sharyland ISD Athletic Director.

Craig Krell replaces Adame and he knows the program like the back of his hand, this will be his ninth season with the Rattlers.

The Rattlers finished 3-2 overall in the shortened 2020 season, they missed the playoffs when they lost 21-7 to the PSJA Southwest Javelinas.

The Rattlers return a lot of young talent who have looked up to Krell in their time at Sharyland, so they say the transition is seamless and they’re excited to see what they can do in a more “normal” season.

“It’s exciting,” said junior Alan Gonzalez. “I mean he’s been there for me all summer, we’ve gone through a lot the team, and he’s been there for us the whole time.”

Krell acknowledged the coaches who came before him, and who guided him through the years and lead him into becoming head coach of the Rattlers.

“I’ve worked now for two great leaders, and to try and live up to expectations that they have set before us,” said Krell. “It’s an awesome experience. I’m truly blessed to have this opportunity and I’m going to do everything in my power to lead this team in a winning tradition but also build great young men and character.”

“We’ve put in the work in the offseason, but now it’s time for the season and we’re ready,” said Junior Alek Gonzalez.

The Rattlers open the season on Friday, August 27th at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Pace Vikings.