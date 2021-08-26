2021 Season Preview: San Benito Greyhounds

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If consistency is key, San Benito has a whole keychain.

The Greyhounds have enjoyed seven straight seasons of playoff football. Head Coach Dan Gomez has qualified every single year since his hiring in 2014. Simply put, the expectations never fall short of the postseason.

“Well, you know, the expectations never drop, no matter who suits up in the Purple and Gold,” Coach Gomez said. “We keep them high and expect our kids to meet those expectations and to put themselves above and beyond so they can realize the things they can do when they are out of high school.”

The bar is set and the success has followed.

Despite a shortened 2020 season, the Greyhounds still managed a second-place finish in District 32-6A with a 3-2 regular-season record. In the playoffs, San Benito battled the Mission Eagles to just a nine-point loss. Regardless of last year’s difficulties, Coach Gomez is thrilled to return to normalcy.

“Just being around the kids has been fantastic,” Coach Gomez said. “Trying to have as close to a normal routine has been really refreshing for the coaching staff and the kids.”

The foundation of that “normal” routine? Preparation.

The fun of that “normal” routine? Fans returning to the stands.

“Well my wife went to A&M, so we are really familiar with the 12th man,” Coach Gomez said. “Definitely, to have our fans back in this stadium is a plus for us.”

The fans will return to Bobby Morrow Stadium for the Greyhound’s season opener on Friday, Aug. 27, when the Nikki Rowe Warriors come to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.