2021 Season Preview: Roma Gladiators

ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Roma Gladiators faced huge obstacles when the 2020 high school football season finally kicked off for the RGV.

The Gladiators were up against a global pandemic that still wasn’t completely controlled. That resulted in low roster numbers and a shortened season that threw them right into a tough district schedule to try and survive in.

But the Gladiators say that is the past. They’ve been conditioning and lifting all summer long, taking advantage of every second on the field.

The Gladiators have recouped and re-centered. They have a good group of returners, some who are returning from two seasons ago but are hungry to be back on the gridiron.

“It feels great, you know, being able to play a full season this time and actually practicing with our whole team,” said senior tailback Alex Perez. “Last year we were a team with 22 kids and we worked hard, we’re doing the same now. I feel like we’re going to shock the whole district with the play style we play and hopefully, that’s what we can do.”

It will be the same tough district 16-5A that the Gladiators face in the 2021 season, except this time they know what to expect out of those teams.

“I think we have a pretty good chance to make playoffs this year,” said senior middle linebacker Gabriel Garcia. “We got a pretty good chance against those teams this year. I think we’re gonna do pretty good.”

The Gladiators kick off the season with an old-school rivalry against the Rio Grande City Rattlers on Aug. 27.