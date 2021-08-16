2021 Season Preview: Rivera Raiders

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Improvement is the name of the game. Head Coach Beto Leal inherited a team in 2019 that had not won a district game in four years.

This year, Coach Leal and the Brownsville Rivera Raiders expect to take a huge step toward a tradition of success. The expectations have fueled optimistic energy throughout the Raider camp.

“Just having the kids here all summer long got me excited,” Coach Leal explained. “I think I’m more excited this year than I have been the last couple of years.”

The Raiders lost a major offensive weapon in “Chito” Perez, but Coach Leal admits four-year letterman Ramsey Rocha has slotted into the role seamlessly.

Rocha’s talent protected by an experienced offensive line could prove formidable for the Brownsville-based club. Senior lineman Matthew Ybarbo cannot wait to prove potential doubters wrong.

“Watch out. We are coming,” Ybarbo explained. “We’re coming full speed. All this hard work we have put in is going to show on all of those Friday night games. It is going to show.”

The Raiders will kick off their 2021 season on the road against the PSJA North Raiders on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.