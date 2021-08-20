2021 Season Preview: Raymondville Bearkats

RAYMONDVILLE (ValleyCentral) — The Bearkats played three football games last season.

Two of which were playoff games.

Tasked with navigating difficult safety protocols related to COVID 19, Raymondville managed to play one regular-season game before postseason play began. An upset 39-33 victory over Victoria West set the tone for the rest of the year.

With Rio Hondo electing not to play in 2020 and Port Isabel sidelined with COVID 19, the Bearkats strolled into the playoffs. Led by standout wide receiver Zaraivian Armendarez, the team turned heads yet again with a first-round victory over Devine. Raymondville would fall to Navarro in the second round, ending a wild, yet successful, season. Coach Frank Cantu can’t help but think of what could have been.

“Thankful for the games we got to play,” Coach Cantu said. “But, at the end of the day, we felt that there was a lot on the table, we wanted to accomplish a lot of things and we just didn’t get that opportunity.”

This year, they will get that opportunity.

Scheduled to compete in a newly realigned eight-team district this season, Raymondville is prepared to compete for the first time in years with no guarantee of a playoff spot.

The Bearkats will also be pitted against schools based in the Corpus Christi area. The challenge doesn’t seem to faze junior linebacker Hunter Posas one bit.

“Honestly, we are hoping for a district title,” Posas admitted. “We have a lot of talent this year. We lost a lot of good guys, but we worked out butts off and it’s going to be a good season this year.”

The journey begins on Friday, August 27, when Raymondville plays host to the La Feria Lions. Kickoff is set at 7:30 p.m.