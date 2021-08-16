2021 Season Preview: Porter Cowboys

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) – Gone are the days of former University of Illinois and Brownsville Porter quarterback Billy Garza.

But a new era of tradition and success may not be far off for the Porter Cowboys.

Coach Carlos Uresti welcomes a young, hungry Porter Cowboy team to camp this season. With just two returning offensive starters and four returning defensive starters, the Cowboys will lack a bit of experience in 2021. Despite the lack of experience, Coach Uresti expects his team to bring a high level of energy to the field.

“We’re not going to be young, but we are going to be a little inexperienced. We are going to use these two scrimmages along with the non-district battle against Grulla to get us ready for district,” Coach Uresti said. “At the end of the day, this is Porter. They know where we are coming from. They understand the battle here and they will respect that these kids are coming out and showing up every game.”

The Porter Cowboys face a heavy nine-game district schedule this season, beginning with a week-two showdown against the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers. The goal is to improve, but junior wide receiver Gunnar Williams expects his team to turn some heads this season.

“We’re just ready to go out there and ball… [Other teams] need to worry about our aggressiveness, our effort, and our determination,” Williams said. “We’ve got a full season this year. We got to come in early this year. We are just ready to go out there and be the underdogs and show everyone what we got.”

The Porter Cowboys begin their 2021 campaign with a home matchup against the Grulla Gators on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.