2021 Season Preview: Pace Vikings

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — They may not be the biggest. They may not be the fastest. They may not be the strongest.

But few teams would pick a fight with the Pace Vikings.

The green machine’s aggressive style is well known across the Rio Grande Valley. It’s that “Viking” mentality that’s earned them four-consecutive trips to the playoffs. Coach Danny Pardo attributes his team’s success to understanding the athletes on the field.

“I think something that Pace does is getting the most out of the kids,” Pardo explained. “Whatever talent we have, we get the most out of it. We pride ourselves on getting the most out of them.”

In a zone-based district last season, featuring just five of the ten programs normally found in District 16-5A D1, the Vikings finished in second place with a 4-2 (3-1) record. A first-round exit to Corpus Christi Flour Bluff ended the Vikings season and the three-year reign of senior quarterback Jose Banda.

Good news for Vikings fans? Incoming senior Chase Morales is ready to take over.

“I feel like we are all hungry,” Morales said. “We are ready to compete with the top teams in the Valley. We think we can compete with them.”

The Vikings will look to make it five straight trips to the playoffs, beginning with a week-one-road matchup against the Sharyland Rattlers on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.