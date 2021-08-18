2021 Season Preview: Nikki Rowe Warriors

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The James “Nikki” Rowe Warriors flipped the script on their 2020 season.

After losing their first two games they won three straight against tough district opponents and made the playoffs for the second straight year.

Now the Warriors are looking for the lucky number three again, they return a handful of starters who are eager to capitalize on a team that shows another playoff run promise for the warriors.

“It feels great to be back, you know we’ve been working hard this off-season trying to get back into the playoffs, trying to make a longer run,” said senior cornerback Adolfo Gonzalez.

“It feels amazing just being back from all this pandemic stuff it just feels good being back. we Have our returning starters we just know how to play now and wE’re all gonna get used to it and stuff,” said senior wide receiver Jorge Diaz.

The Warriors will take on the San Benito Greyhounds on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.