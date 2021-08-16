2021 Season Preview: Mission Veteran Memorial Patriots

MISSION (ValleyCentral) – The Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots are enthusiastic about the new talent that they’re bringing up on offense.

After losing solid starters to graduation, the Patriots have hit the field hard this week.

It’ll be a unique season for them with Tom Landry Stadium under construction, so they’ll have to treat a few other stadiums as their home turf this season.

Regardless, they’re excited for a season that they expect to make a playoff return in.

“We lost quite a few, but you know our guys are hard-working and it’s gonna be a challenge but we’re up for it,” said Vincent Abrego, sophomore wide receiver.

“This team of ours, my freshman team, we won district 9 and 0 so we feel really strong we have a really good QB we have a really good defense we feel really good this year so I think losing those seniors is going to hurt us but it may help us as well so we just have to see what happens,” said Adrian Garcia, senior defensive lineman.