2021 Season Preview: Mercedes Tigers

MERCEDES (ValleyCentral) – The Mercedes Tigers went 6-2 with a playoff win with limited time to prepare.

Imagine what they can do with a full offseason.

The Mercedes Tigers welcome back a strong offense, which managed over 40 points in four of the team’s eight total competitions last year. Coach Roger Adame was impressed with the team’s performance and execution despite battling a difficult season as a whole.

“The challenge last year was a day-to-day process…. just dealing with everything that was going on,” Coach Adame said. “Obviously these guys have a different mentality coming in. The players are a little different because of what they went through last year.”

With a full offseason to prepare, the Mercedes Tigers hope to build upon their performances from last year.

Not having to compete against one of the best quarterback prospects in valley history will certainly help.

With Sharyland Pioneer star QB Eddie Lee Marburger gone and graduated, Mercedes expects to contend for the district title this season. Despite the lofty goals and expectations, Mercedes wide receiver Joseph Rocha understands the refreshing reality of simply having a normal season again.

“I appreciate it a lot more, especially with it being my senior year. With the seniors last year, I feel bad for them,” Rocha said. “We still came out last year and did well with the time we had, and I feel like this year we can do the same.”

Mercedes will begin its district title race with the 2021 season opener at Brownsville Hanna on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m.