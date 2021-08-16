2021 Season Preview: Los Fresnos Falcons

LOS FRESNOS (KVEO) – The Falcon has returned to his nest.

After nine seasons with the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers, Coach David Cantu has returned to his alma mater to take over as the newest head coach of the Los Fresnos Falcons.

Cantu inherits a Falcon squad that has failed to reach the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. The former Charger head coach accrued a 67-47 record during his near-decade stint in Brownsville. In his first season back home, Coach Cantu hopes to redevelop the Falcon program into a winning tradition.

“It’s a one day at a time type of thing,” Coach Cantu admitted. “It’s going to take a lot of people and efforts, but it’s a great opportunity.”

The Falcons will look to earn their first winning season since 2017 when Los Fresnos finished second in District 32-6A with a 9-2 (5-2) record.

Coach Cantu will look to spread the ball wide with an air-raid offense, contrary to the triple option former Coach Patrick Brown brought to the program. So far, athletes have been receptive to the change. Senior Wide Receiver Cody Taylor is looking forward to doing more than just blocking this season.

“It just seems with the new coach and new kids, everybody wants to come out and do better,” Taylor said. “We have a lot more kids than last year.”

Los Fresnos will look to use those numbers to its advantage heading into the first “normal” season since 2019. The Falcons will open play with a non-district home matchup against Edcouch-Elsa on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.