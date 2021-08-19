2021 Season Preview: Lopez Lobos

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) – The 2020 season brought trials and tribulations to hundreds of high school football programs across the state of Texas.

But few endure the constant battles athletes at Lopez High School face annually.

On the field, the Lobos finished a shortened 2020 season with a 1-4 (district: 0-4) record. Off the field, athletes, coaches, and staff endured the full force of the COVID 19 pandemic. Coach Armando Gutierrez understands life as a Lobo extends far beyond the field.

“A lot of our kids lost family members,” Coach Gutierrez said. “We came together as a family. I feel that we grew through it and we are still growing through it.”

With hopes of a full, normal season ahead of them, the Lopez Lobos eye a campaign focused on improvement. Incoming junior quarterback Jacob Cortinas got a taste as a full-time starter last season. This season, he has high hopes for his team on both sides of the ball.

“Our team, right now, is really growing together as a family and a brotherhood,” Cortinas said. “I’m a little nervous, I’m not going to lie, but I’m just so excited to be back.”

This year, the Lobos will return to a full-district slate, featuring ten different programs.

The Lobos open the 2021 season with a neutral-site matchup against the San Antonio Southside Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 26, before beginning district play the following week.