2021 Season Preview: La Feria Lions

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Last year the La Feria Lions took their shortened 2020 pandemic season to the first round of playoffs, finishing 2nd in district 16-4a right behind the Hidalgo Pirates.

In the three seasons prior to last, the Lions were 3-peat district champions.

With the newly arranged districts last year, the Lions found themselves facing new district foes. This season, they’re looking to take back the district, and having a handful of starters will help them do so. They’re reloading on the defensive line and this senior group has taken the young talent under their wing to set the Lions up for success.

“I think they’ve definitely stepped up. A big challenge for them but we had 7 on 7 during the summer and they definitely got some experience there especially in our secondary and our linebackers so I think that really helped them out,” said Senior Quarterback Aaron Treviño.

This senior group is optimistic about filling the gaps that last year’s seniors left open.

“We’ve helped them calm their nerves because they’re young so they’re getting all used to the varsity experience so we just teach them just to think it’s, not a normal game but to go in there confident and to play your best. It’s a young team so we’re getting good chemistry with them as upperclassmen so it’s going, it’s going good,” said Senior Safety Elijah Vela.

The Lions will begin the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Raymondville Bearkats at 7:30 p.m.