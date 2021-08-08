2021 Season Preview: Juarez-Lincoln Huskies

LA JOYA (ValleyCentral) — The Juarez-Lincoln Huskies were the only team in the newly formatted District 31-6A that didn’t play football in the 2020 season due to the pandemic. That means, that they haven’t had a chance to play in the new district yet.

Once they were given the “OK” to hit the weight room and conditioning this summer, the Huskies haven’t let off the pedal since.

“It’s exciting, it feels fun, it feels energetic,” said Senior Strong Safety, Govanni Librado.

The Huskies have a brand new turf field to welcome them back, too.

“It feels really great to be out here right now playing and practicing for the game coming up in two weeks,” said Senior Defensive Back, Joan Nieto. “It’s really exciting and it feels great being out here.

A season in a pandemic just wasn’t possible for Juarez-Lincoln, but other teams in their district were able to make it work. Now, the Huskies look to get back up to speed ahead of district play against teams like Vela and Mission who ran to the second round of playoffs last season.

“We have 0 letterman and 0 starters coming back,” said Huskies Head Coach, Tommy Garcia. “But the kids that we got, they got a great attitude and we’re just gonna have to gel together early on in the season and during our non-district games that we get ready for our very tough district.”

Garcia hopes that the seniors he has on the team this year will guide some of the underclassmen who are even newer to the Varsity team.

“I think all 8 or 9 of us that are seniors are ready to look forward to this season and bring back maybe a district championship to our team that maybe has never been done before,” said Librado.

The Huskies open the season at home hosting the Mercedes Tigers, who are a powerhouse team in District 16-5A.

“Mercedes is going to be one of the top 10 teams in the Valley,” said Garcia. “It’s a good measurement stick for us and I think it’s the best thing that can happen for us to play a tough team that way it’ll help us later on in the year.”

Districts aside, the Huskies have big expectations for August 27th.

“Yeah, they [Mercedes] had a pretty good playoff run but they’re playing on our field,” said Nieto. “It’s a brand new field, we ain’t gonna lose to them.”