2021 Season Preview: Harlingen South Hawks

HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen South Hawk football team welcomes a lot of “new” this year.

New coach. New system. New logo. New era.

Last season, Harlingen South finished with a less-than-impressive 2-4 overall record. Harlingen South hasn’t seen a winning record since 2013. Former Lyford Head Coach Israel Gonzalez is hoping to transition the program into one rooted in a winning tradition.

So far, Gonzalez is optimistic about his future prospects.

“What I like about this team right now is that they understand we have some processes to get through before we’re ready. They show up every day, they are consistent and they are willing to learn. Those are great things for a new coach to come in to,” Coach Gonzalez explained. “We are going to bring the secret sauce that we’ve always brought which is just hard work.”

The Hawks have been preparing for the upcoming 2021 season for months, qualifying for the state 7-on-7 tournament less than two months ago. Quarterback Xander Casarez helped lead the Hawks to success this summer, and now he hopes to do the same this fall.

“The coaches brought in a whole different plan for all of us and we just bought into it,” Casarez said. “We’re going to put some numbers on the board and [people] are going to be shocked.”

The Hawks begin their new journey on Friday, Aug. 27, with a home matchup against Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School at 7 p.m.