2021 Season Preview: Harlingen Cardinals

HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Cardinals are hoping for another great year.

Sound basic? Well, it is.

The red birds have qualified for the playoffs in three straight seasons. Coach Manny Gomez has found a rhythm that he hopes to continue to build upon moving forward. Following a one-loss, district championship season in 2020 despite multiple “road bumps” related to COVID 19, Gomez and his squad are prepped to only get better.

“As a team, collectively, there are guys all over the place on this field that are just willing to get better,” Gomez said. “Our aiming point is to finish in December. So, with that being said, we are going to need plenty of juice and gas in our tank to get there. We can’t get there unless we take care of today.”

One of those guys is senior defensive lineman Nathan Huerta.

Huerta has enjoyed back-to-back district championships with the Cardinals. He also maintained an undefeated record against cross-town rivals Harlingen South. Despite the run of success, Huerta remains focused on the ultimate goal — playoff football.

“Our aim is always to go third round or fourth round. That’s our aim all the time,” Huerta said. “Us being able to improve as a team, communicate and our family bond that we have will help us get there.”

The Cardinals begin their 2021 campaign at Laredo United South on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.