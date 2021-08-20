2021 Season Preview: Hanna Golden Eagles

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — The reigning District 32-6A champions are back.

The Hanna Golden Eagles finished with an undefeated record in a split region-based district last season, defeating San Benito, Donna North, Los Fresnos, and Rivera en route to a playoff matchup against PSJA North.

Despite the regular-season success, the Golden Eagles dropped their first-round playoffs matchup, 28-21. With sites set on a full season, Head Coach Mark Guess simply can’t wait to be back on the field.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” Coach Guess said with a smile. “Once August comes around, we have that itch to be on the field. Unfortunately last year we didn’t get the chance to do that until October, but thank goodness we are able to do it now at the right time.”

Coach Guess welcomes a young squad with limited varsity experience. With senior standout quarterback Diego Escovar graduated and playing at the next level, the Hanna Golden Eagles turn to a new group of athletes to take the reigns. Senior safety Anthony Ambriz has been impressed with his team’s mentality thus far.

“We don’t quit when we are on the field,” Ambriz said. “We are relentless. We’re not going to stop until the game is over.”

It sounds like the mentality of a champion.

It is exactly what Coach Guess has come to expect from his athletes.

“You know the expectation is still the same,” Coach Guess said. “We are still playing for a district championship and that’s the goal.”

Hanna will begin its title defense on Friday, Aug. 27, when the Golden Eagles play host to the Mercedes Tigers at Sams Stadium. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.