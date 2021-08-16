2021 Season Preview: Edinburg North Cougars

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – The Edinburg North Cougars have a hefty number of starters returning on both sides of the ball this season. They’re revamping the offense with a new guy at the quarterback position, but he’s by no means new to this Cougars team.

Evan Medrano got his first start at quarterback in the 2020 season up against the co-district champion Harlingen Cardinals. Previously, he was a speedy receiver for the Cougars. Now, he’ll take over the QB role full time and he has a good group of experience around him.

“The offense has been fine on all cylinders, defense has been fine on all cylinders, it’s just a lot of fun being out here,” said senior middle linebacker Daniel Rodriguez. “We’re getting along good the chemistry is just building each and every day, offensively and defensively.”

The Cougars expect to return to the playoffs this season and take it even further.

“It’s been great, everyone’s hyped it’s like a game-day feel every single practice,” said senior left tackle Evan Garcia. “I’m expecting to go deep in playoffs. We’ve been putting in a lot of work. Ever since I was a freshman, I’ve been out here doing everything I can.”

The Cougars open the 2021 season hosting the PSJA Memorial Wolverines next Thursday, August 26th at 7 p.m.