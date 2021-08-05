2021 Season Preview: Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets

EDCOUCH (ValleyCentral) – “La Maquina Amarilla” is a tradition unlike any other.

Edcouch-Elsa is back and ready to roll following a 5-2 season that ended in a first-round playoff loss to Boerne Champion. The total marked the second season in a row the Yellowjackets managed to finish with a winning record since a forgetful two-win season back in 2018. The return of longtime Edcouch-Elsa coach Christian Navarro brought back a sense of tradition, and he hopes to continue to build it.

“Last year everything was on the go, go, go. This year we are having more of a chance…. to go ahead and prepare these kids for the season,” Navarro explained. “We are a lot further ahead than last year. I know that year after year there are a lot of doubters, but we like to prove them wrong.”

Following a difficult season that featured safety protocols and an alternative East-West district format, the Yellowjackets return to a full nine-team district format. When asked who district opponents should fear most on the Edcouch-Elsa squad, senior strong safety Diego Valdez answered quickly.

“Everybody,” Valdez said. “It’s not just one scary thing. It’s everybody. We are all coming. We are all hungry. That is what Edcouch-Elsa has always been about.”

“La Maquina Amarilla” will sport its triple-option offense and “thunder” defense in the 2021 season opener at Los Fresnos on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.